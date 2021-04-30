Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $3.27 million and $912,860.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00008912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

