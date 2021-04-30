CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 239.63 ($3.13), with a volume of 11348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get CLS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.27. The company has a market capitalization of £977.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 33,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £74,580 ($97,439.25). Insiders acquired 83,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,587,864 over the last three months.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.