CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Shares Up 0.1%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.01. 6,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 111,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

About CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

