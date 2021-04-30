CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $15.33 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

