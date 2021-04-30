CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $384,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in CMS Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

