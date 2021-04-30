CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. 2,714,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,705. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

