Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.78. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 6,427 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -125.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 0.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

