Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.48. Coherent has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

