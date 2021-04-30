Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Cohu updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

