Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Cohu has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.