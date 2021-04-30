CoinFi Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $169,568.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 57.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.82 or 0.07515508 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

