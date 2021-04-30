Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLEGF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Coles Group alerts:

CLEGF stock remained flat at $$12.25 during trading on Friday. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.