Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 3,311,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -903.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

Several brokerages have commented on CFX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

