Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Raised to $47.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

CFX opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

