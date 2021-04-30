Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $79.82, but opened at $81.50. Colgate-Palmolive shares last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 144,632 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

