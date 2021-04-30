Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 450,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 535,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,199,000 after buying an additional 70,566 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

