Colliers Securities Comments on Impinj, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impinj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of PI opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

