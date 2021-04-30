Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FireEye’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. FireEye has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $31,527,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $10,540,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $5,073,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

