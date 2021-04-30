Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $114.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

