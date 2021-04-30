Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Pivotal Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,983. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,971,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,864,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

