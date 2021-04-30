Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down to $113.40

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.40, but opened at $105.35. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 2,216 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

