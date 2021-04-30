Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 107,647 shares.The stock last traded at $49.84 and had previously closed at $49.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

