Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Sells $39,173,949.60 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 20,951,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

