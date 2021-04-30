Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.72. 713,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The company has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.