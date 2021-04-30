Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

