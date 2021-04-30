Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 948,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The stock has a market cap of $256.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

