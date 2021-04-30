Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.
CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 948,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The stock has a market cap of $256.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.