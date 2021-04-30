Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

