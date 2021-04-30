Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.37. 469,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The company has a market capitalization of $253.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

