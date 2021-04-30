Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$9.79. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 514,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.65.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

