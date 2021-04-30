Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

