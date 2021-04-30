Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.10. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 44,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,001. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

