Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CODYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. 123,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

