Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CODYY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,848. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.