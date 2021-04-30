Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.