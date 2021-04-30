Comparing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Hawaiian and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 1 1 0 1.60 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $17.30, indicating a potential downside of 38.15%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.20 $284.39 million $2.19 12.77 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.54 $21.14 million $1.40 16.19

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Hawaiian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91%

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 54 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

