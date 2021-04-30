Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 54,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

