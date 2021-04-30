COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 392,525 shares.The stock last traded at $36.85 and had previously closed at $38.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.