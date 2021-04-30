Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $202.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

