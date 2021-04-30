Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $746.87 or 0.01284760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $3.79 billion and approximately $326.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

