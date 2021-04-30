Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 4,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

