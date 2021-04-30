Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 111,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTG. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

