Conceal Market Capitalization Hits $8.73 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $8.73 million and $540,217.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 145% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00373847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,849,813 coins and its circulating supply is 10,570,874 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

