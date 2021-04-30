Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $824.95 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $824.95 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,220.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.27 or 0.04869864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.07 or 0.01752067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00469663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.00728244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00556796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00424371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 827,363,919 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

