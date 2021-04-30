CONMED Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CONMED stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,552.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

