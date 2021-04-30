Conning Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

