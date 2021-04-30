ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $8.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.62 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $34.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.31 billion to $37.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.86 billion to $39.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

