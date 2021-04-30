Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

