Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

