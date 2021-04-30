Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Earnings History for Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

