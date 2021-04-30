Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

