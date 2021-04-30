Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROAD opened at $31.83 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

